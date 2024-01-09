3 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach of Ghana Chris Hughton give instructions during a training session ahead of the friendly martch against Mexico at Bank of America Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of Ghana's goalless draw against Namibia in a pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium, Black Stars' head coach Chris Hughton voiced his apprehensions regarding the team's inefficiency in converting scoring opportunities.

The team has managed to score just one goal in their last four games under the guidance of the Irish trainer, causing widespread concern among fans.

"I didn't think we were good enough on the ball in the first half period. The second half, of course, [was] better but the game opens up. The game opens up, and I think we were able to capitalize then on the spaces, and then it becomes the job then to score goals," remarked Hughton during the post-match analysis.

He acknowledged an improvement in the team's performance in the second half when the game became more open, allowing them to exploit spaces.

However, Hughton pointed out a potential lack of quality that hindered the team from creating scoring opportunities, giving credit to Namibia for their solid defensive efforts.

As the AFCON draws near, there is heightened scrutiny on the Black Stars to address these concerns and showcase an enhanced performance in front of goal.

Ghana finds itself in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, and fans are eager to witness an improved attacking display from the team in the upcoming tournament.