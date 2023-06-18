2 hours ago

Ghana coach Chris Hughton addressed the importance of maintaining a balanced squad composition for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations clash against Madagascar.

Hughton revealed that he has been dedicating more time to observe and evaluate local players in Ghana. This effort aims to ensure a fair and appropriate balance within the team.

"I am spending more time in Ghana now looking at the local players to make sure that I can have a fair and correct balance, but up until now, the majority of our players have been players playing in Europe. My role is to pick what I feel is the best at any given time."

Hughton acknowledged that, thus far, the majority of the Ghanaian players in the squad have been those currently playing in Europe. However, he emphasized that his role as the coach is to select the best players regardless of their location or playing background.

The coach's increased focus on spending time in Ghana to assess local players signifies his commitment to considering and integrating talent from the domestic league. While most players in the squad have been based in Europe, Hughton aims to maintain fairness and correctness in his selection process.

Although Hughton did not provide further details about Ghana's specific approach to the game or the quality of the opponent, his comments highlighted his dedication to striking a balance between local and foreign-based players in the Ghanaian squad. He prioritizes selecting the strongest team possible for the upcoming crucial clash against Madagascar.

Overall, Hughton's statements demonstrate his efforts to ensure fairness and competitiveness within the team by evaluating and potentially including talented local players while considering the best players for the task at hand.