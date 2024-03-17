9 hours ago

The newly appointed Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named five debutants in his first squad since his return.

Five new players have been handed their debut Ghana call-ups with Bolivia based David Akologo, Nordsjaellands Ibrahim Osman, France based Nathaniel Adjei, and Diomande Mohammed of Rangers of Scotland have been named in Ghana’s 26-man squad for this month's international friendly against Nigeria and Uganda.

Earlier last week, David Akologo was also handed a debut call up to the Bolivia national team and it remains to be seen which of them he will honour.

The quartet and Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare have earned their debut call ups following exceptional performances with their respective clubs

Surprisingly, there is no place for Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru who have been consistent members of the Ghana team at least under Otto Addo's predecessor Chris Hughton.

The friendly games scheduled for Marrakech,

Morocco marks the beginning of the new era under Otto Addo.

Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey is back in the squad after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Left back, Patrick Kpozo, winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and midfielder Edmund Addo have also made a return to the team.

Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Samed Abdul Samed, and Elisha Owusu have been named in the squad.

Ghana will take on Nigeria on Friday, March 22, before facing Uganda four days later in Marakech, Morocco.