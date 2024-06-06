5 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo has shed light on the Black Stars' rigorous preparation ahead of their pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Mali, set for Thursday in Bamako.

The Black Stars are keen on securing a crucial victory to enhance their standing in Group I, where they currently hold three points, placing them fifth, just one point behind second-placed Mali.

Addressing the media, Addo acknowledged the formidable strength of the Malian team, emphasizing the high calibre of their players, many of whom are active in Ligue 1.

He underscored the detailed observations and strategic planning undertaken by his team in preparation for this critical encounter.

"It's difficult to say exactly. Surely, we have a plan for how we want to play. We have observed them well. Almost all their players play in Ligue 1; they are very, very strong.

We have our ideas, but surely, I can't tell you what we are going to do to win this match," Addo remarked.

Addo's comments come in the wake of Ghana's mixed start to the qualifiers.

They secured a win against Madagascar but suffered a setback with a loss to Comoros, leaving them in a precarious position. This upcoming match against Mali is essential for improving their chances of advancing.

Addo praised Mali's recent performances, acknowledging their high ranking and strong showing in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the quarter-finals.

He admitted the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in Ghana's capability to compete effectively.

"They showed in the last game against Nigeria how good they are and also in the AFCON when they played against Ivory Coast they were very, very unlucky," Addo said.

"So for us, they are a very, very strong team, but we have the possibility to still beat them. We also have a strong team and it’s going to be an equal measure."

With Mali ranked eighth in Africa and Ghana 14th, the forthcoming match promises to be a highly competitive encounter.

The Black Stars are eager to rebound and secure vital points before their next fixture against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.