55 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo will officially announce Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday 14th November 2022 at the MultiChoice office in Accra.

The event will be streamed live on DSTV, GoTV, and Max Tv among other places.

But the final 26-man squad will be presented to FIFA on Friday, 11th November which is the deadline for the submission of the squad list.

Even before the announcement, there has been a lot of speculation about players who have been left out of the final list.

Players who have been left out of the squad list and their representatives have been leaking information to the media about their fate.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay and will play their final friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal in their opening game on November 24.