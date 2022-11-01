39 minutes ago

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha has hinted that Ghana is in talks to bid for the 2025 African Cup of Nations with Benin and Nigeria in a joint bid.

Guinea were due to host the tournament but have been stripped off by the Confederation of African Football(CAF) after their unpreparedness.

The country has been a military junta after sometime and they are not committed to expend on hosting the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

CAF has since opened the bid for prospective countries to bid for the hosting rights with a potential co-host between Ghana and two West African neighbours mooted.

"There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin. We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid,” he disclosed.

Countries that are interested in hosting the competition are to submit the expression of interest to CAF by latest November 11.

CAF expects finalised bids, including documents, proposed host cities and government guarantees, to reach its Cairo headquarters by December 16.

The continental governing body expects its inspection teams to tour bidding countries from 5 to 25 January 2023 as they try to find replacement for Guinea.

Findings from the inspections will be submitted to the 24-member Caf executive committee, which will announce the successful country or co-hosts to stage the 2025 finals on February 10.

Ghana last hosted the tournament in 2008 which was won by Egypt and co-hosted with Nigeria in 2000.