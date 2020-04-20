1 hour ago

Some parts of Ghana could return to a lockdown "whenever the situation so warrants," president Akufo Addo has said.

It comes after the lifting of a three weeks partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa in the Central region.

Speaking at his seventh update to the nation on the fight against the deadly virus, Akufo Addo warned that lifting of the ban does not mean the fight is over.

"It is important to stress strongly that coming out of the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi does not mean we are out of the pandemic," he said.

"We will continue to monitor closely events in some hotspots in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area like Weija Gbawe, Ga East, and Ayawaso East Municipalities, and Tema Metropolis, and in the Eastern Region, like Asuoygaman and Lower Manya Krobo Districts.

"Whenever the situation so warrants, a community in which the virus is identified as becoming prevalent will be locked-down, until there is a clear understanding of the trajectory of the virus that will allow us to contain it."

The president said the ease of restrictions was “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons” among others.

Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have increased to 1,042 as at Sunday April 19, 2020.