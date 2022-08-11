2 hours ago

Captain of the Black Princesses, Evelyn Badu may miss the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in the teams training in Costa Rica ahead of the Group D opener against USA on Thursday.

The Avaldnes midfielder is currently in POP awaiting scan results to confirm the extent of injury to the ankle.

The Black Princesses are preparing in earnest ahead of their group opener against USA on Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera at 17:00 GMT.

The medical team and management are providing the captain with all the required support at this moment to get her back on her feat.

We all wish Evelyn a speedy recovery.