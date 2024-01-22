1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi has emphasized the need for focus and error avoidance as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial Group B encounter against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are in a must-win situation to keep their chances alive for advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Odoi stressed the collective responsibility of the team, emphasizing that wins and losses are shared experiences.

He urged his teammates to learn from their previous mistakes and maintain a high level of concentration throughout the upcoming game.

"If we lose, we do not lose as individuals, we win together and we lose together. I don’t think it is due to the pressure. At this level, you make certain mistakes," commented the right-back.

Ghana faced a disappointing start to their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, marked by a late goal conceded due to a defensive error.

In their second game against Egypt, they played out a 2-2 draw, with individual mistakes contributing to the two equalizing goals for the Egyptians.

With the Black Stars currently sitting in third place in Group B with one point from two games, the clash against Mozambique on Monday is pivotal for their tournament progression.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe.