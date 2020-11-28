2 hours ago

Ghana has dropped four places in the latest FIFA Coca Cola rankings released for the month of November.

The Black Stars have now dropped out of the top 50 teams in the world as Ghana is now ranked 52nd in the list having dropped from 48th.

Ghana failed to secure a win in their last competitive game losing one nil to Sudan in Khartoum in the AFCON 2021 qualifier culminating in the drop on the list.

Although the Black Stars won the first league 2-0 in Cape Coast.

Egypt and Cameroon who recorded back to back wins in the 2021 AFCON qualifier matches have leapfrogged Ghana with the West African country now 8th on the continent.

Senegal lead the African pack but 20th in the world rankings having moved a place up from last month,with Tunisia next 26th in the World while African champions Algeria dropped one place in the world at 31 but 3rd on the continent.

Nigeria dropped by three place to the 35th after struggling in the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone with two stalemates while Morocco jumped four places to 35th.

Back on the world table, there was no change among the top six as Belgium still lead the pack as the number one nation in the world, followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain.

Argentina moved one place up to seventh, displacing Uruguay one spot down to eighth. Mexico (ninth) and Italy (tenth) each moved two places up to join the Top 10.

The next rankings will be released on December 10.