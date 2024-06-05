3 hours ago

On Tuesday, staff from Ghana's Embassy in Mali paid a visit to the Black Stars, extending their best wishes ahead of the team's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

The embassy officials seized the opportunity to convey their support and encouragement to the team as they prepared for the high-stakes encounter scheduled for Thursday.

With Ghana currently positioned fourth in Group I standings, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar, the Black Stars are determined to enhance their position with a win in the upcoming match.

Having secured one win and one draw from their first two games, the team is focused on turning their recent form around and securing a vital victory to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The impending clash with Mali holds significant importance for Ghana, with the team aiming to secure their fifth World Cup appearance. A win in Bamako would serve as a significant boost to their aspirations.

Scheduled for Wednesday, the team's training session will be followed by a pre-match press conference featuring head coach Otto Addo and team captain Thomas Partey, providing insights into the team's preparations and strategies.

Following the match against Mali, the Black Stars will return to Ghana to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10, further highlighting the critical nature of each fixture in their World Cup qualification campaign.

The support and well-wishes from the Ghanaian embassy staff serve as an additional morale boost for the team, underscoring the collective determination to secure victory in Bamako and continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification.