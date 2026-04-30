Ghana engages Boeing over plans to revive national airline

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has held high-level talks with aerospace company Boeing in Seattle as part of renewed efforts to re-establish a national airline.

The discussions centred on a potential partnership to support Ghana’s aviation ambitions, including aircraft acquisition, technical support, personnel training, and maintenance services.

Details of the meeting indicate that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country’s aviation sector, create employment opportunities, and position Ghana as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

The proposed collaboration is expected to help build local capacity within the industry while improving operational efficiency and long-term sustainability for a future national carrier.

According to a social media post by blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Boeing expressed confidence in Ghana’s aviation prospects and signalled its willingness to support the country’s long-term plans in the sector.

The engagement comes as government intensifies efforts to revive a national airline to enhance connectivity, promote tourism, and drive economic growth.