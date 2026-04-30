Ghana engages Boeing over plans to revive national airline

Two men shake hands in front of a gigantic jet engine inside a hangar, one in a suit and the other in dark work attire, both smiling at the camera.
By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has held high-level talks with aerospace company Boeing in Seattle as part of renewed efforts to re-establish a national airline.

The discussions centred on a potential partnership to support Ghana’s aviation ambitions, including aircraft acquisition, technical support, personnel training, and maintenance services.

Details of the meeting indicate that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country’s aviation sector, create employment opportunities, and position Ghana as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

The proposed collaboration is expected to help build local capacity within the industry while improving operational efficiency and long-term sustainability for a future national carrier.

According to a social media post by blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Boeing expressed confidence in Ghana’s aviation prospects and signalled its willingness to support the country’s long-term plans in the sector.

The engagement comes as government intensifies efforts to revive a national airline to enhance connectivity, promote tourism, and drive economic growth.

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