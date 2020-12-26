3 hours ago

A Fellow of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Kwame Sarpong Asiedu says although Ghana may receive the Covid 19 vaccine by next year, it may only be possible by June 2021.

“I know that we will get vaccines but I am a realist and think that we probably wouldn’t get anything trickling in, until about the second quarter of 2021”, he said.

He made this known on Accra based radio station, Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile on Saturday, December 27, 2020.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Ghana will access the covid-19 vaccine by March 2021.

But, the Ghanaian pharmacist in the UK said manufacturers of the vaccines have placed some restrictions on the distribution of the vaccine hence the impossibility.

“The caveat is that you can only get as much as 20 per cent of your population and for your vulnerable people. The other caveat to it (the vaccine) is that it doesn’t kick in until the end of the first quarter of 2021".

“So when I heard the President speak and I heard others saying that we will start getting the vaccine by March, I cringe a bit because I have been following the Covex conversation,” he explained.

Mr Asiedu further stated that “We will get vaccines but it will be intriguing to see how the vaccine dynamics would play and then even with the vaccine dynamics, which of the vaccines we are going to go for because of the coach in protocols.”

He added that unless the manufacturing countries have gotten their doses, exporting to Ghana will be unrealistic.