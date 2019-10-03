1 hour ago

Ghana exports a lot of players to the outside world and comes second in Africa as the country with the most players in foreign leagues and 15th in the world in 2019.

This was released by CIES Football Observatory Weekly's latest Post.

Ghana exported a total of 311 players to various clubs abroad with 67.8% actively plying their trade in top divisions across the globe.

It surpasses the 286 that was recorded in the year 2018 which was relatively lower.

Nigeria tops the list in Africa after transferring 399 players abroad with 73.2% of them playing in the top division.

In third place is Senegal who have 230 players abroad with a percentage 59.6% in the top flight.

Despite having 71.6 % of players in top division, Côte d'Ivoire sold 204 players to foreign clubs.

Brazil is at the top of the table (1,600 players, of which 74.6% active in top division leagues) ahead of France (1,027, 74.0%) and Argentina (972, 75.5%).

In total, 186 national associations had at least one player expatriated in the 141 leagues from 93 countries included in the sample.