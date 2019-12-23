2 hours ago

Executive Council member of Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo has expressed the determination of the Ghana FA working with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to get rid of corrupt match officials.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the CEO for Young Apostles FC Sammy Anim Addo says the GFA is working in tandem with the internal intelligence agency of Ghana to ward off corrupt match officials.

"The BNI security officials are coming to the various league centres specifically to check and monitor the communication of referees, club administrators and other officials present during a specific game in contention of eradicating bribery and corruption out of our game." he told Kumasi based Light Fm.

The Ghana FA is doing everything possible to ensure that the performance index of Referees is improved upon in the new season.