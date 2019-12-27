29 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association somewhere last month announced they have opened bids for interested parties to apply for media rights of the various leagues.

The rights were categorized into two, there was the TV rights and also the radio rights, It appears the Association is making headway with his TV rights deal but not so for the radio media rights as they have extended that of radio till Tuesday 31st December 2019.

According to a statement released and signed by the communications department of the GFA expression of interest in radio rights has been extended.

"For Radio Commentary Rights, the Association has decided to extend the period for expression of interest by radio stations to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 31, 2019."

Meaning they have received unsatisfactory bids from various radio outlets or the interest coming from that side is not encouraging hence the decision of the GFA to further extend the date which was closed some time ago.

The Ghana Premier League starts over the weekend across all 9 league centres with a lot of expectations.