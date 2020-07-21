33 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association is working frantically to get English born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey to declare his International Allegiance to Ghana.

Tariq Lamptey born to Ghanaian parents in England has played for the junior sides of the English national team but is nowhere near the picture for a senior team call but Ghana want to fast track his move to the senior national team.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor made tame attempts to initiate a meeting between the player, his entourage and himself when he toured Europe during his early days in the job but it was possible.

The right full backs path to the three lions seems very bleak as there is a long queue for that position with Manchester United's Aaron Wan Bissaka, Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James all vying for that place.

Any realistic chance of playing International football lies with Ghana and not England as the competition for places in England is too fierce.

The 19 year old Chelsea Academy graduate joined Premier League side Brighton for similar reason as his path to the first team was blocked.

Since joining Brighton the diminutive,pacy full back has shone for the relegation threatened club making eight appearances for them.

Ghana has struggled at the right back slot since John Paintsil retired with the likes of Daniel Opare, Samuel Inkoom and Andy Yiadom all trying their luck with limited success.