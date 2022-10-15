3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okrkau has been re-elected as the President of West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B on Saturday morning.

The Dreams FC co-owner went unopposed as he was acclaimed by delegates during congress which took place in Adidjan - Cote d'Ivoire.

Kurt Okraku was not contested as he was given a free run at a second term in Abidjan. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

He took over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who stepped down in May 2021.

The Ghana FA President will get a shot for another four year term after being handed the mandate by delegates at Congress.