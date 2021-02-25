1 hour ago

Ghana is pushing Dutch-born defender with Ghanaian parents Jeremie Frimpong to swap playing for the Dutch U-21 side and join the Black Stars for the Mundial in Qatar.

He has been in fine form for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen but has been snubbed by the senior Dutch national side.

According European transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Ghana is pushing to aid Frimpong to the Black Stars squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The 21-year-old defender born in Amsterdam has played for the junior sides of the Netherlands national team and was handed a senior team call-up in March this year but did not play a single minute.

He has continued his impressive form for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after his debut season was curtailed by a long term injury.

Frimpong has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs following his sublime displays for Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this campaign.

“The Ghanaian FA tried to win me over. But I discussed with my family that I want to play for Holland,” Frimpong said in the past.

Born in Amsterdam, his parents moved to England at age seven before he started his footballing education at Manchester City where he played for the youth ranks before sealing a move to Celtic in 2019 winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season.

In January 2021 he joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic but injury curtailed his involvement but has played 25 times for his side this season with a goal.