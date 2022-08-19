1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association on Thursday, 19th August, 2022 in conjunction with league sponsors betPawa met all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs.

After which the GFA unveiled a new logo for the new sponsors of the elite domestic league in the country.

Since 2018, the Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor but the betting firm has decided to stump up $ 6 million for the next three years.

The partnership between betPawa and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at properly marketing and positioning the elite league to become an African phenomenon as one of the most successful and attractive leagues on the continent.