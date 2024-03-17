7 hours ago

Ghana has followed in the footsteps of Bolivia by handing a maiden call-up to goalkeeper, David Akologo.

On Tuesday, the Bolivian Football Federation invited the uncapped David Akologo who was born in Ghana to their national team.

New Black Stars coach, Otto Addo on Saturday named the 27 year old shot stopper in the Ghana squad to face Nigeria and Uganda in a friendly match.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been plying his trade in the South American country since 2020 having played for the likes of Cochabamba FC, CD Enrique Happ and Club Deportivo FATIC before returning to Aurora in January 2023.

He was approached by the Bolivian FA in August 2023 but has now been handed a first senior team call-up.

The Ghanaian has often times been overlooked by the various national team coaches and it remains to be seen which of Ghana and Bolivia he would choose.

Akologo played for Nigeria side Mighty Jets before sealing a move to Bolivia where he has been a revelation in the domestic league.

The shot stopper has in the past featured for the Ghana national U-20 side but has never received a senior team call-up.

Per Bolivia immigration laws, any person who works in the country for three consecutive years is eligible for Bolivian citizenship and can naturalize.