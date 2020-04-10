Some person have questioned why the Ghana Football Association will still burden government in these trying times when a lot of resources are needed to conquer the pandemic and also provide social support for the vulnerable.

According the President of Hearts of Lions, football contributes enormously to the GDP growth of the economy and is also reeling from the financial hit the COVID-19 has imposed on all spheres of the economy.

''I must say that we have held series of discussions with the involvement of the President (Akufo-Addo) and it was fruitful."he told Asempa Fm.

''Before the approach, we made aware the Sports Ministry is already planning to do something to help the clubs but as at now, we don’t know the final decision.

''Government is helping the needy and the vulnerable in society but come to think of this, why has football been excluded?

''Over 4,000 people are being employed through football. The managers and technical team members are not included. So with the situation, we find ourselves, government has no choice than to come to our aid.

''When budget is being read, you hear amount that is being quoted to help sports and football development. The same as when political parties are drafting their manifestos, you hear how much they pledge for the sports fraternity.

''We are imploring government to come to the aid of Ghana football. We don't want to quote any figures for now.

''The Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku, has been in touch with government so we are waiting for the response of government.'' he concluded.

A meeting was held last week between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association about mitigating the financial hardship in these trying times.