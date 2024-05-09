2 hours ago

The Ghanaian football community is in mourning following the loss of Sani Dendem, a revered figure in Colts football and the proud owner of Anokye Stars, a Division Two side based in Kumasi.

Alhaji Sannie, affectionately known as Sani Dendem, passed away in Kumasi at the age of 75, marking the end of an era.

According to reports from Kessben TV, Sani Dendem's demise occurred on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after a battle with illness, leaving behind a profound legacy in Ghanaian football.

From the age of 20, Sani Dendem immersed himself in Colts football, dedicating 48 years of his life to the sport.

His contributions were immense, nurturing and developing an astonishing number of talents, with over 5000 players emerging under his guidance.

Among them, more than 2500 went on to represent Ghana across various national teams and clubs, both domestically and internationally.

Sani Dendem's impact extended far beyond Ghana, playing a pivotal role in the careers of renowned players such as Tony Yeboah, Michael Osei, Isaac Kwakye, and Isaac Boakye, who left indelible marks on both local and international football stages.

Other notable players mentored by him include Stanley Aborah, Osei Barnes, Prince Opoku Polly, William Thompson, and Kofi Owusu, among others, who contributed significantly to clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as the national team.

Sani Dendem's unwavering dedication and passion for football have left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian football landscape.

His memory will forever be cherished, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of footballers in Ghana and beyond.