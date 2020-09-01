2 hours ago

It should have been last month for the true actors of Ghana football to know their fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) but it was delayed as they rescheduled their judgement for Tuesday 4th August 2020.

That did not happen as CAS left everyone in a heap without coming out with their verdict that could change the complexion of the beautiful game in our country for ever.

But this time CAS have no option, they can't dribble Ghana football any longer as they must let the huge cat out of the bag regardless of how damning the consequences may be.

It has been months of grueling legal battle between the Ghana Football Association and the Wilfred Osei Palmer over what he deems as unfair disqualification from the GFA Presidential race last year.

The state of Ghana Football will be made a lot clearer when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) finally gives its ruling in a landmark case of Wilfred Osei Kwaku vs the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a case which has been pending in the Swiss court the last ten months over the disqualification of Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court was supposed to have on Friday 17th July announce its verdict but its was pushed to 4th August 2020 after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties to announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered on Friday.

In a case titled: CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kweku Osei v Ghana Football Association was instituted against the GFA by disgruntled owner and President of Tema Youth Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.

The said case was instituted last year after the October 2019 elections happened without Wilfred Osei Kwaku but the advent of the coronavirus pandemic looked to have slowed the case with many of the opinion that the case was dead.

"On behalf of the Deputy President of CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, please be advised that the time limit to communicate the Arbitral Award to the Parties, pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, has been extended until 17 July, 2020," CAS' letter to the GFA on June 18.

There are only two possible outcomes with the first being CAS ordering the GFA to organize fresh elections that will involve Osei Plamer or throw out the substantive case and allow the status quo to remain.

Wilfred Osei Palmer went every length to ensure the case did not die even before it began when he paid a whooping $24,000 as the GFA's part of the fees needed for the case to be heard as the GFA were unwilling to pay.

Most people thought Palmer would be financially handicapped there in order for the case to die even before it began but he surprised many when he paid a staggering $48,000 a combined filing fees of his own as the plaintiff and $24,000 that was supposed to have been paid by the defendants herein the GFA.

The two parties have the following as their legal representatives Swiss lawyer Hendrik Willem Kesler supported by Naa Odorfoley Nettey ( a member of the defunct Normalization Committee), while Wilfred Osei Kwaku went in for the revered Australian legal luminary John Didulica with support from one of the finest legal brains in Ghana Thaddeus Sory.