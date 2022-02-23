2 hours ago

Maverick Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong says that the country's football will continue to suffer without former GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He says that without the former FIFA council member, Ghana football will continue to suffer damning consequences.

This comes after Ghana's disastrous 2021 African Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon where Ghana exited the tournament at just the group stages after losing to Morocco, Comoros and drawing with Gabon.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show on Monday said the team’s horrible showing confirmed the decline in Ghana football since Nyantakyi controversially stepped down.

"I am shocked Ghanaians today are praising Kwesi Nyantakyi," he said.

"This is a man who was humiliated and disgraced and today these same people are praising him.

"They chose Anas Aremeyaw Anas over Kwesi Nyantakyi and today, we are seeing the results.

"Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi," he added.

The former GFA boss was caught in a video by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas appearing to be receivng money.

He was a FIFA council member, Vice CAF President but lost all when he was indicted in the documentary in 2018.

Nyantakyi was GFA boss from 2005-2018 and under his tenure Ghana qualified for three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.