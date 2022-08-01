7 minutes ago

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil provided an assist for his side Gent in their 3-1 win over Standard Liege in match day two of the Belgium Jupiler League on Sunday.

The winger was handed a start and played very well on his favourite left wing position as he caused all manner of problems for the opposing defense.

Nigerian striker Cyrill Dessers scored the opener for Genk as early as the fifth minute with a sublime assist from the Ghanaian winger.

Genk added the second goal through Tresor Ndayishimiye in the 16th minute of the game before Denis Mihai Dragus scored a consolation goal for Standard Liege in the 24th minute.

Paintsil played for 72 minutes before he was taken off the game.

The home side had a penalty which was easily converted by Cyril Dessers for his second goal to make it 3-1 for Genk.

Paintsil has started the season with flourish having made two appearances and providing one assist.