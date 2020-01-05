4 hours ago

The life of a footballer is a long winding road and it takes a lot of people to shape the careers of the stars you see on the football pitch.

There are person who practically lay down their lives and adopt these footballers as their kids and provide for them virtually all their needs.

Ghanaian International forward Samuel Tettehmet one such 'angel' at Sogakope where it all began with West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The lives of Ghanaian footballers have in one way or the other been marked by several obstacles of which food,shelter and clothing are paramount during their amateur career.

Any man or woman who scoops a cup of Koko and sugar in the morning, a laddle of rice and stew,Beans and gari in the afternoon, Kenkey with fish,banku with pepper in the evening, does a great service to an amateur Ghanaian footballer.

It is for this reason that Austrian based Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh decided to return to where it all began,Sogakope, in the Volta Region of Ghana.

During Tetteh’s football education at Ghana based West Africa Football Academy, he encountered a “Good Samaritan “ by name Cynthia Dzifa Ahotor who became a mother figure in his life.

Madam Cynthia, whose “motherly” role comprised supporting Samuel Tetteh with local delicacy like “fufu with light soup”, has been recounting how she came across the LASK Linz Forward.

“I got to know about Samuel Tetteh through the junior players who were in the school where I taught.”

“Footballers are naturally stubborn so I drew the younger ones closer to me so I could advise them because teachers almost always complained about their attitude.”

“The senior players, based on how close their juniors were to me began drawing closer and the first to come closer was Charles Boateng.”

“Charles Boateng’s closeness to me paved the way to create the friendship between me and the WAFA players.” she told Muftawu Adamu in an interview.

“Since then any time they played a home game,they requested I prepared something for them to eat.”

“I can have between 7 players and the entire team in my house having meals.”

“That was how the friendship started with the WAFA players.”

Inspiration

The spirit of doing something willingly without expecting something in return is not built in everyone.

To help and continue to care for footballers who are generally viewed as ungrateful in Ghana is not an easy gesture.

However, Cynthia Dzifa Ahotor takes inspiration from the fact that “one good turn will definitely deserve another in the future”

“I believe that you don’t have to help people because you want something in return at all cost.”

“If you help somebody, the returns might not come immediately but in the future.”

“Can you imagine that, the whole of 2019 I was never sick?”.That alone is a blessing from God.”

“One should not be discouraged by the ingratitude of others.Things have happened but I will still help people.”

On Samuel Tetteh

Samuel Tetteh paid a surprise visit to madam Cythia Dzifa Ahotor just to say “thank you” for the gesture made him six years back.

The 23-year-old presented a jersey and an undisclosed amount of money to her at her home in Sogakope on January 3,2020.

Madam Cynthia was left shell shocked at Samuel Tetteh’s act and expressed her gratitude.

“I'm really happy about what Tetteh has done today.”

“I'm still surprised because I never knew he will come to Sogakope because he never told me so.”

“Even when he travelled, he contacted me often and that is what makes him different from others.”

“But the surprise today leaves me thinking that people can still remember what was done for them years back.”

Black Stars

Madam Cynthia, knowing her football too well believes Samuel Tetteh has what it takes to become a bigger player than he is now.

Her wish is to see Tetteh without injuries and as well make a quick return to the Black Stars.

Madam Cynthia Dzifa Ahotor , who graduated from the Presbyterian College of Education in Akropong is a professional teacher at Cuniberto basic school in Sogakope.

She graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a first degree in Economics and Geography in 2019 and planning on reading her Masters after a year or two of working and raising some capital.

*Credit Muftawu Adamu