4 hours ago

In preparation for the Futsal African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Futsal National Team showcased a stunning comeback, securing a thrilling 5-4 victory over Raja Casablanca in a friendly match at the Salle Couverte Ibn Khaldoun on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Coach Philip Boakye's squad displayed resilience and determination to surpass their seasoned opponents in the second half.

Prince Arthur initiated Ghana's fightback shortly after the break, reducing the deficit to 2-1. However, Raja Casablanca extended their lead with another goal, extending their advantage to 3-1.

Undeterred, Ghana intensified their efforts, with Saviour Tsatsu converting a penalty to narrow the margin to 4-2.

Emmanuel Pako then demonstrated composure from the penalty spot, converting another opportunity to revive Ghana's hopes.

In a moment of brilliance, Pako struck a sensational goal to level the score, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Tsatsu sealed the remarkable comeback with a late strike, securing a memorable 5-4 victory for Ghana.

The inspiring win is expected to boost morale within the team as they gear up for the Futsal AFCON.

Ghana will compete in Group A alongside Angola, Zambia, and hosts Morocco in the upcoming tournament.