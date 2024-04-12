2 hours ago

In the opening match of the 7th edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco, the Ghanaian Futsal National Team endured a 5-2 loss to Zambia.

Despite Emmanuel Pako Nakotey's early goal for Ghana in the 5th minute, Andrea Cristoforetti’s Zambian side rallied back, with Patrick Banda equalizing just before halftime.

Throughout the first half, Ghana had promising chances through Saviour Tsatsu and captain Timothy Kantanka Ntiamoah, but Zambia's goalkeeper Jackson Chitungu thwarted their attempts.

Zambia dominated the second half, with Francis Chinyama orchestrating their attacks. Chinyama's powerful strike early in the second half gave Zambia the lead, followed by Wiseman Phiri's goal a minute later.

Philip Nii Boye managed to pull one back for Ghana eight minutes from time, but Zambia swiftly extended their lead with goals from Mbalika Mwaliteta and Jackson Simwami.

The defeat leaves Ghana looking to bounce back in their next group game against Morocco.