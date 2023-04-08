8 hours ago

The Ghana National Gas Company has announced the completion of maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western region.

The completion of the maintenance works brings to an end the recent power outages experienced by some power consumers.

“Ghana National Gas Company wishes to announce to all its stakeholders and the general public that the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been Completed.

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April 2023 ahead of the scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd.

“The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

Source: citifmonline