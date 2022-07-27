14 hours ago

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has cut sod for expansion works and refurbishment of Accra Girls Senior High School’s Dining Hall.

The project, when completed, will help the school in its infrastructure development.

The dining hall project, which is scheduled to be completed in six months, servew over 2,000 students every day but for years has not seen any renovation.

The expansion and refurbishment of the dining hall is in line with GNGC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to provide a safe environment for the students in their various endeavours.

Accra Girls SHS, which was established in September 1960, has seen an increase in student enrollment within and outside Accra with a current student population of 2,700. Its sole aim is to provide quality education and training for them to be better people in future.

Speaking at the sod-cutting event, Assistant Project Manager at Ghana Gas Anyimah Edomgbole said together with the board, the CEO and management, GNGC is committed to give the best in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation, sports among others, thereby providing and supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

“The project is dear to Ghana Gas and saw the need to expand and refurbished the school,” he said.

Headmistress of the school Madam Gifty Andoh commended Ghana Gas for accepting to expand and refurbish the dining hall, which was initially built for 300 students but now accommodates about thousands at a go.

The National President of Accra Girls’ Old Girls (AGOSA), Madam Adeliade Kastner, Assistant Headmaster Sebastine A. Adama, School Chaplain Rev. Francis Sunday Agbale, Ghana Gas Assistant Project Manager Edomgbole Anyimah, board members of the school, among others were present for the programme.

Source: peacefmonline.com