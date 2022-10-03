4 hours ago

Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has cut sod to construct a 130-bed girls' dormitory at Dormaa Senior High School to ease congestion in the school.

Ghana Gas is committed to providing support in the areas such as education, health, Water and Sanitation as well as sports.

Dormaa Senior High School celebrated its’ 75th anniversary at the weekend.

Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu Minister of Health and MP for Dormaa Central Constituency, Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Prof. Akwasi Kumi-Kyereme, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Cape Caost, James Oppong Boanu, former Inspector General of Police who is the president of Dormaa Old Students Association, Bono Regional Minister Hon. Justina Owusu- Banahene, His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene and His Lordship Justice Eric Baah a Justice of the Court of Appeal were among the dignitaries who graced the school’s 75th anniversary.

Dormaa SHS has a student population of over 4,000 and was the first secondary school between Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Region to be established in 1947.

Addressing the ceremony, the Headmaster of the school Nicholas Asamoah was full of praise for Ghana Gas for giving to the school and he was of the view that, the project when completed will provide shelter and ease congestion at the currently poor girl’s dormitory of the school. He observed that the project is timely.

“I Am very grateful”, he said, “the work that we started way back in January, today we have seen the reality of the day. We’re hoping that the contractor is going to work harder so that, within the time limit given, we will take over the project and our girls will have a place to lay their heads. We’re very grateful once again.”

Bono Regional Minister Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene applauded the gas company for the intervention and called on other corporate institutions to assist as is being done on other school campuses.

“Ghana Gas, after we knocked on their door stepped to assist us to get a dormitory for Dormaa SHS Girls they heard our plea.” She said.

Without women, there is no development”. She said.

“Ghana Gas’ provision of 13-bed girls dormitory will aid the girls’ studies and reduce the overcrowding burden of the school. Dormaaman, RCC and every individual who contributed in getting this dormitory for Dormaa SHS is grateful. I believe the contractor will deliver on his promise to complete this girl’s dormitory in the stipulated six months’ time given.”

Ghana Gas Project Assistant manager Mr Anyimah Nwiah Edomgbole reiterated the vision of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben Asante, the board and the management of the company to provide educational infrastructure across the country.

Additionally, the gas company is committed in the delivery on his mandate.

“Ghana Gas realized Dormaa SHS has one of the biggest student populations and decide to share in their vision of giving them a girls’ dormitory. As we speak, it is not only Dormman that have benefited from Ghana Gas, Sunyani Technical university will soon get an ultra-modern ICT center that will train students on vehicle maintenance and assembling. Again, at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Ghana Gas is building a 200-bed hospital capacity for the school and its enviros.”

He revealed when completed, the project will benefit and thus bring education and health development to the region.

‘’Ghana Gas is the nation’s property and, the company is committed to providing support throughout the country.”

We can assure Dormaaman and Dormaa SHS that, monies have been allocated to kick start this project to be able to commission within six months.”