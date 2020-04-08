2 hours ago

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has donated one million Ghana Cedis to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund set up by government to assist the needy and vulnerable as the country battles to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

Mr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas and a Board Member, Togbi Acolatse V, presented the cheque of One Million Ghana Cedis (GHc 1,000,000.00), to the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House.

In a brief remark before presenting the cheque, Mr. Asante noted that their contribution is in line with the call of the President for corporate institutions to join government in the fight against Covid-19. He added that Ghana Gas stands ready to assist the state as and when the need arrives.

Ghana Exim Bank

The Ghana Exim Bank, through its Board Chairman, Gyamfi Boateng, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lawrence Agyinsam, also came through the Jubilee House to present their cheque of two hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 250,000.00), to the Fund.

SSNIT

Board Chairman of Social Security & National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour, and the Director General of SSNIT, Ofori Tenkorang, also stopped by the office of the Chief of Staff to donate Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 500,000.00) to the Trust Fund.

CEO’s Network

Other institutions such as the CEO’s Network, Ghana, through its Chief Executive Officer, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, also passed through to present their cheque of two hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 200,000.00), to support the efforts of the state.

Ghana Used Clothing Association

The Ghana Used Clothing Association presented a cheque of three hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 300,000.00). Mr. Boakye Yiadom, Chairman of the Association, Dr. Effah Nyarko and Mrs. Hannah Brown, members of the leadership body, presented their cheque to the Chief of Staff.

NPP Volta Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Volta Region Directorate, led by Woanya Makafui, the Volta Regional Chairman of the party, presented one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 100,000.00), to support the Fund.

Anglican Church

The Anglican Church of Ghana represented by Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Torto, of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Very Rev. Dr. George Neequaye and four others, came through with their cheque of Sixty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 60,000.00) as their “widow’s might” to support the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

GIIF

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), on behalf of GIIF, donated Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 500,000.00) to the Trust Fund.

GAFICS

The Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants (GAFICS), led by their President, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, donated Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 50,000.00) and the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association 2003 year Group, led by Enoch Atobrah Gyamfi, the President of the 2003 year group, came through with a donation of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 10,000.00), to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, thanked the various donating institutions for their thoughtfulness and kind gesture. She indicated that the Covid-19 Trust Fund will have its offices operational within the Jubilee House soon and they will ensure the proper, efficient and judicious use of all resources available to them for the benefit of the needy and vulnerable in the country.