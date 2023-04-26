2 hours ago

Ghana’s National Gas Company (GNGC) will soon take over the operations of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), energynewsafrica.com can confirm.

This is because President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the proposal by Ghana Gas to acquire GCMCL, a source at Ghana Gas confirmed to this portal.

According to a report filed by citinewsroom.com, Ghana’s seat of Government, Jubilee House, wrote a letter on April 18, 2023, to the new Managing Director of GCMCL, informing her about the new plan.

“Concerning your correspondence dated 24th March 2023, bearing on the above-mentioned subject matter, I write to inform you that the President of the Republic has approved the acquisition of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMC) by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC),” part of the letter said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

GCMCL was recently the subject of media discussion after the resignation of the immediate past Managing Director, Madam Frances Awurabena Essiam.

She granted interviews on several TV and radio stations and accused the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, of interfering in her work, hence, her decision to resign.

She claimed that her outfit had discussed a partnership agreement with Ghana Gas and went ahead to acquire 20,000 acres of land for the establishment of a new cylinder manufacturing plant to take advantage of the government cylinder recirculation model programme.

She, however, alleged that the sector minister was not in favour of Ghana Gas and preferred another company.

It is the expectation of the about 50 workers that the company would witness a turnaround as Ghana Gas Company is taking over.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com