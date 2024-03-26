4 hours ago

In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June, Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, will face Uganda in their second international friendly in Morocco.

The Black Stars faced a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria's Super Eagles in Marrakech on Friday, March 26, 2024, despite an improved second-half performance.

Coach Otto Addo has assembled a squad comprising a mix of young talents and experienced players for these friendlies.

Key players like Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, and Inaki Williams were sidelined due to injury concerns.

However, young prospects like Forson Amankwah, Ebenezer Annan, Ibrahim Osman, Ernest Nuamah, and Jerome Opoku impressed against Nigeria, presenting a selection challenge for the coach in the upcoming matches.

Ghana began the Nigeria game with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Patrick Kpozo, Edmund Addo, and Jerome Opoku forming the five-man backline.

In midfield, Baba Iddrisu, Abdul Samed Salis, and Forson Amankwah were deployed, with Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, and Ernest Nuamah leading the attack.

During the match, Coach Addo adjusted the formation to a three-back system, introducing Tariq Lamptey on the right wing and bringing on Ebenezer Annan for Baba Iddrisu.

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Jerome Opoku's red card in the 56th minute, Ghana displayed resilience and energy.

Uganda, on the other hand, suffered a 4-0 defeat against Comoros in their first game, setting the stage for a determined performance against Ghana.

Recent encounters between the two teams have been closely contested, with one win each and three draws in their last five matches.

Ghana's last victory over Uganda was during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, while Uganda's last win dates back to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to introduce experienced players like Mohammed Salisu, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Joseph Wollacott, while Ibrahim Osman, Ebenezer Annan, Francis Abu, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku await their chance.

As Ghana continues its rebuilding process after the disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, these friendly matches serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The match against Uganda is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT at Grande de Stade Marrakech on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.