7 hours ago

Ghana's Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has successfully recovered from his recent hamstring injury and is now fully prepared to return to action.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper had an impressive campaign with English League 1 side Charlton Athletic last season before securing a move to Scottish Premiership team Hibernian FC.

Wollacott made his debut for Hibernian FC in August during a match against Andorran side Inter d'Escaldes in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

However, his debut was short-lived as he was forced to leave the pitch after just 19 minutes due to injury.

Subsequent scans revealed that he had suffered a hamstring injury, keeping him out of action since the start of the 2023/24 football season.

The good news is that Jojo Wollacott has now returned to full training.

He has been gradually making his way back to fitness, having returned to the team weeks ago and even sat on the bench for their last two games in the hopes of getting fully fit.

Wollacott's last appearance for the Black Stars was in June, and he has been out of action since the team's games against Central African Republic as part of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the recent friendlies against Liberia, Mexico, and the USA.

With his return to full training, Jojo Wollacott is now ready and available for selection in Hibernian FC's upcoming matches, starting with their midweek game against Ross County.

He is also expected to be in contention for future call-ups to the Black Stars squad.