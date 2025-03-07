21 hours ago

By Ibrahim Sannie Daara

In Ghana, misinformation swirls around the Hajj pilgrimage, with claims that the government uses taxpayers’ money to subsidize or favour Muslims embarking on this sacred journey to Mecca.

The reality? Not only does the government not fund the Hajj, but it actually profits from the process, while the much-discussed Hajj Village is a commercial venture by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)—not a government handout. Let’s unpack the evidence and set the record straight.

No Subsidies, Just Profits

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a deeply personal obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially able. In Ghana, far from receiving subsidies, pilgrims bear the full cost—and then some. A return economy ticket to Mecca today costs around $800, yet Ghanaian pilgrims paid more than $5,000 through the Hajj Board in 2024.

Even factoring in additional expenses like accommodation (often basic tents) and transport—estimated at $100 per day for the roughly two-week pilgrimage—the math doesn’t add up to a government bailout. Instead, it points to a hefty profit margin for government that runs the Hajj Board.

Ghanaians pilgrims in March 2025 echoed this sentiment, with one noting that pilgrims paid GH¢75,000, calling the pricing a “ripoff” compared to cheaper alternatives bypassing official channels.

This has given rise to a high number of pilgrims using unofficial channels, commonly known as 'Bango Alhajis', to travel to Mecca at much lower costs than the official channel which is the Hajj Board. An estimated whopping number of 3,000 Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims used this method to travel last year, representing a significant possible loss of revenue for government.

It is some comfort for Ghanaian pilgrims that the fare for 2025 Hajj has been reduced by governemnt to GH₵62,000, which is equivalent to $4130.

Globally, this isn’t unique. In Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission reported in 2024 that pilgrims paid $6,000 each, despite airfares averaging $1,200, with the surplus funding logistics and administration—again, no subsidies.

Saudi Arabia, which hosts the Hajj, doesn’t foot the bill either; its economy rakes in billions annually from the pilgrimage, with a 2023 report from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics estimating $12 billion in revenue. Ghana’s model mirrors this: pilgrims pay, and the system profits.

The Hajj Village: A Business Move, Not a Favour

The Hajj Village project has fueled misconceptions that taxpayers’ funds are being funneled to Muslims. The truth is simpler and more pragmatic.

The GACL, a state-owned but profit-driven entity, is behind the initiative—not the government directly. This isn’t about charity; it’s about serving a key customer base. Remember the pilgrims are paying customers of the GACL.

Each year, over 6,000 Ghanaian Muslims travel for Hajj, many converging on Kotoka International Airport from across the country. Without relatives in Accra, the vast majority endure days or weeks of chaos—praying, sleeping, and bathing in the open—awaiting flights.

For a company reliant on aviation revenue, this is a customer service nightmare. The GACL’s solution? A Hajj Village with offices, halls, and even a football pitch, built via a public-private partnership. Officials say this land-swap deal involves no direct government cash, aligning with GACL’s commercial interests.

Once completed, the facility will generate revenue year-round, not just during the month-long Hajj season, by hosting events for all Ghanaians—Muslim or not. This isn’t favouritism; it’s a business flexing its entrepreneurial muscle.

A Global Trend, Not a Ghanaian Anomaly

Ghana isn’t alone in catering to Hajj travelers commercially. On February 28, 2025, Qatar Airways launched an off-airport check-in service at a Mecca hotel for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, easing airport congestion while enhancing its brand. Read report via link below:

https://www.traveldailymedia.com/qatar-airways-launches-off-airport-check-in-service-in-makkah-for-hajj-and-umrah-passengers/

This move, reported by Travel And Tour World, mirrors GACL’s logic: meet customer needs, boost efficiency, and profit. In Indonesia, private firms handle Hajj logistics for millions, charging fees that cover costs and then some—no government handouts required.

These examples underscore a global truth: Hajj is a paid pilgrimage, not a subsidized perk.

The Bigger Picture: Faith, Not Favoritism

Islam mandates that Hajj be undertaken without debt, a rule Ghanaian Muslims uphold. The idea of government favouritism clashes with this ethos—and the facts.

In 2024, over 1,300 pilgrims died during Hajj due to extreme heat, as reported by The Guardian, with most being unauthorized travelers 'Bango Alhajis' unable to afford official packages.

Ghana’s Hajj Board, while criticized for high fees, ensures legal access to Mecca—a service pilgrims pay for dearly, not one gifted by the state.

Politically charged claims of taxpayer-funded Hajj only stoke division. Muslims, like any group, don’t need—or receive—special treatment to practice their faith.

The evidence, from Ghana’s pricing to global trends, dismantles the myth of subsidies or favouritism.

A Call for Clarity

So, next time you hear the Ghanaian government is bankrolling Hajj, check the numbers and the players involved. The pilgrims pay, the GACL invests, and the government profits—end of story.

As the old saying goes, “Don’t judge a book by its cover”—or a policy by its rumours. Let us dig into the facts and call out the noise in this tale of truth over fiction.

The writer: Ibrahim Sannie Daara is a Techpreneur, Media Consultant, CAF Media Officer, WAFU Media, ex-BBC journalist, and ex-Ghana FA Comms Director.