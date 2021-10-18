8 hours ago

Ghana has occupied the second position as the most nominated African country with 20 nominations at the 8th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA 2021), slated for November 14, 2021.

African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) is the sole award ceremony in the diaspora that caters to all musical genres including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Kwaito, Lingala, and Soukous.

AFRIMMA is committed to writing the African music story on the world map, and the mission is crossing boundaries with music in aligning with the dream started by African Muzik Magazine.

The Ghanaian music industry which has been under intensive criticism recently, has received massive appraisals from fans in Ghana and the diaspora following the release of the nominations as some acts including the likes of Yaw Tog and Black Sherif have received nominations for this year’s New Comer category.

Rap king Sarkodie and Mzvee grabbed two nominations as Best Male, Rap West Africa, and Best Female West African, and Overall Best Music Video category respectively. KiDi and Adina were nominated for the Best Male/ Female West Africa category.

Headie One as Crossing Boundaries with Music, Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton as Best Gospel Act, Stonebwoy as Best Live Act, Eno as Best Female Rapper, and David Duncan as Best Video Director category.

UK-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Kesse, grabbed the Best DJ Africa nomination, Richie Mensah as Best Producer, Incredible Zigi as Best African Dancer of the Year, Dark Suburb as Best Artist Duo in African Rock, and Serwaa Amihere as African Personality of the Year category.

This year’s AFRIMMA is set to be another historic edition as African stars host their country’s flags in different categories of nominations. Ghanaians are encouraged to log onto www.afrimma.com to vote for their favourite nominees.