14 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana may have exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the group stage but they were the second African team with the best passing.

Ghana crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Portugal, a 2-0 loss to Uruguay, and a 3-2 win against Korea.

The Black Stars went into the World Cup with the youngest average squad and were also the least-ranked team heading into the Mundial.

Otto Addo and his men finished bottom of the group with just three points despite requiring a draw or a win to progress before their last match against Uruguay.

Morocco reached the semi-finals of the competition becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions topped the passing accuracy table with 2649 passes representing 80.7% passing accuracy before the Black Stars comes second with 1139 passes which amount to 80.2% passing accuracy.

Senegal, who played in the last 16 had 1522 passes. Cameroon and Tunisia also exited at the group phase had 1133 passes and 1183 respectively.