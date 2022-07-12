27 minutes ago

Many football fans have taken to social media to troll English Premier League side Manchester United for their lack of summer transfer activity.

The red devils have so far signed just a single player despite appointing a new coach in the shape of Erik ten Haag.

Ghana last week announced the capture of about five new players who have decided to switch nationality or a now ready to play for the Black Stars.

Six new players have agreed to play for the Black Stars of Ghana as it was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

Last Tuesday, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

Five out of the six are foreign-born players with Ghanaian parents or descent who have now completed their nationality switch.

Ghana has been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.

The German-born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all committed themselves to play for Ghana and their nationality switch has been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey's switch has also been completed with the Brighton full-back expected to be named in Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifier squad to face Angola in September.

And fans were quick to jump on the fact that they have made more signings than United, who have only made one.

A fan tweeted: “No way Ghana have made more signings than Man United.”

Another fan was not happy with the comparison: “Chelsea have made 0 signings Man Utd have made 2 and we’re still the ones laughed at. We are massive.”