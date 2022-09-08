1 hour ago

As part of moves to improve the health service delivery in Ghana, a new National Health Promotion Strategy for the period 2022 to 2026 has been launched.

When fully rolled out, it is expected to enhance an all-inclusive approach that leverages efforts and resources to sustain a quality health delivery system in the country.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, opined that the Strategy is a major step towards ensuring integration of demand generation, behaviour change and service delivery.

“It is these essential elements that when effectively planned and implemented will see measurable improvements in key health indicators and a healthier society”.

He also encouraged the senior managers of the Ghana Health Service to commit to their duties at their respective posts: “The lives and health of our fellow citizens are in your hands, let us, therefore, commit ourselves to this.”

In a speech read on behalf of the Director of the Health Promotion Division, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye by Dr. Mabel Asafo; she expanded on the purpose of the strategy, being to inform Ghanaians to increase on how to stay healthy and to support the initiatives in the community that influence health and wellbeing.

He remarked that this will increase the ability of Ghanaians to increase control over and improve their health, involve the population in the context of their everyday lives and drive activities that are geared toward promoting health and preventing ill-health rather than focusing on people at risk for specific diseases.

About the Health Promotion Division

Headed by Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, the Health Promotion Division, which was inaugurated in April 2019, is one of the 11 Divisions of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), with the responsibility to oversee health promotion activities in the country.

Health Promotion as a health profession has been recognized and given a place within the structure of the Ministry of Health, since the early 1950s. The Health Promotion Division (HPD) effectively addresses and recognizes the health promotion needs at all levels where individuals families and communities are informed and empowered to live healthy and happier lives.

The Division is made up of three departments namely: Advocacy and Social Mobilization, Health Communication and Education and Research and Health Policy Departments.

Source: citifmonline