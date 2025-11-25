9 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken a significant step toward strengthening community-level healthcare delivery with the official receipt of 486 motorcycles for Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) operations across 10 regions.

The motorcycles, funded by the Global Fund and procured through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), form part of a long-term national effort to close logistical gaps that have hindered primary healthcare in remote communities.

For years, the CHPS initiative—introduced in the late 1990s as Ghana’s flagship model for community-level healthcare—has struggled with transportation challenges, limiting the ability of frontline health workers to carry out home visits, respond swiftly to emergencies, and maintain routine surveillance in hard-to-reach communities.

The new fleet of motorbikes is therefore expected to be a game-changer in boosting access, efficiency, and reliability of services at the grassroots level.

During the handover ceremony in Accra, Linda Agbesi, Acting Head of Office for UNOPS Ghana, stressed that the provision of motorcycles aligns with Global Fund–supported interventions aimed at reducing the burden of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, particularly in underserved districts.

Representing the Acting Director-General of the GHS, Acting Deputy Director-General Dr. Caroline Reindorf-Amissah underscored the importance of the new logistics under the Resilient Systems for Sustainable Health (RSSH) programme.

Dr. Reindorf-Amissah highlighted that beyond transportation support, essential medical equipment—ranging from diagnostic tools to obstetric kits, infection prevention materials, and emergency supplies—are also being deployed to the regions.

These interventions, she said, will address long-standing gaps in CHPS functionality and significantly improve integrated HIV, TB, and malaria service delivery.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the beneficiary regions, Dr. Robert Amesiya, Acting Regional Director of Health Services for Greater Accra, expressed gratitude to both the Global Fund and UNOPS.

He assured stakeholders that the motorbikes would be distributed responsibly and used for their intended purposes to ensure measurable improvements in community healthcare outcomes.