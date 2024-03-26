3 hours ago

In their second friendly match in Marakesh, Morocco, the Black Stars of Ghana engaged in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Uganda, failing to redeem themselves after a previous loss to Nigeria.

The game kicked off with an early lead for Ghana in the seventh minute, courtesy of Jerome Opoku's header from a corner kick, marking his debut goal for Ghana in his third appearance.

However, Uganda swiftly responded, with Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala converting a penalty in the 23rd minute to level the scores.

Ghana regained the lead just five minutes later, as Jordan Ayew capitalized on a foul in the Ugandan box, converting the penalty in the 28th minute to put Ghana ahead 2-1.

Despite holding onto their slim lead into halftime, Ghana faced a setback as Uganda managed to equalize in the 82nd minute through a scrappy goal, taking advantage of a fumble by Ghanaian goalkeeper Joojo Wallacot.

The draw extends Ghana's winless streak to seven matches, spanning from the 2023 AFCON tournament, raising concerns about the team's form and performance in recent outings.