3 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo made history as he qualified the Black Stars of Ghana to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaian coach made a return to his club side Dortmund and has been greeted with cheers for his achievements for his nation.

Addo oversaw victory in a two legged play off against Nigeria with Ghana qualifying via the away goal rule.

Born in Hamburg to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Addo is no stranger to Africa. He spent two years of his childhood here before his mother sent him and his twin sister back to Hamburg, where they grew up.

Addo rose through the ranks of the youth and amateur game before turning pro at Hannover 96 at the ripe old age of 24.

He would go on to spend six of his seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, which is where he also earned his first of 15 caps for Ghana.

He is the first Ghanaian to have represented the country at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.

Addo was part of the 2006 Ghana squad that played at the World Cup in Germany and reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Brazil 3-0.

He played a starring role when Ghana faced Czech Republic, USA and Italy at the group stages and even against Brazil at the round of 16.