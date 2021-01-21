56 minutes ago

Ghana will be hosting an international hockey tournament this year.

According to Vice President of Ghana Hockey Association, Madam Elizabeth King, the event will take place at the Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra from March 22nd to 28th, 2021.

She said the Junior Africa Cup (U 21) in Accra will see the next generation of Hockey stars on the continent of Africa.

“It is after this that we will start the league. We are now getting confirmation of countries that want to participate because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will let the media know the countries participating” she said.

Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria are some of the best hockey nations in Africa.

By Sammy Heywood Okine