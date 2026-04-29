Ghana, IMF begin sixth programme review as government outlines next reform phase

Ghana has begun the sixth review of its programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson describing the country’s reform programme as a “transformative” journey and a clear success.

The Minister formally received the IMF Mission team led by Dr. Ruben Atoyan in Accra.

Reflecting on Ghana’s recovery since the 2022 economic crisis, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the partnership between government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delivered strong and measurable outcomes.

“It has been a long, demanding, but ultimately transformative journey,” he said, noting that the programme has helped stabilise the economy, restore credibility, and renew hope among Ghanaians.

He expressed appreciation to the IMF on behalf of the President and the people of Ghana, describing the progress as significant and anchored on discipline and difficult policy decisions taken in the national interest.

While acknowledging the gains made, the Finance Minister stressed that government remains focused on sustaining momentum and consolidating the recovery.

“Progress does not permit complacency,” he stated.

Dr. Forson emphasised that the next phase of the programme will prioritise policies that unlock private sector growth at scale, with the aim of translating macroeconomic stability into tangible outcomes for citizens.

“We must ensure that stability translates into more investment, more jobs, and more opportunities for all,” he said, adding that the true test of the recovery lies beyond headline economic indicators.

He noted that although key macroeconomic indicators have improved significantly, government’s focus is now on the trajectory ahead, including shaping the next phase of reforms.

According to him, critical decisions will be taken before the conclusion of this IMF mission to define the direction of Ghana’s economic reform agenda, with a strong emphasis on policy credibility, reform discipline, and investor confidence.

The IMF team described the review as a significant milestone and commended Ghana for the progress achieved under the programme, acknowledging the government’s strong reform efforts.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance Patrick Nomo, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Johnson Asiama, and First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni.