5 hours ago

Ghana is in talks with the football associations of Egypt and Sudan for a friendly match as part of the preparations for the African Cup of Nations tournament which comes off in Cameroon next month.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play in a friendly game against inform reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly match later this month.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM, Henry Asante Twum revealed that despite securing the Algerian friendly, Ghana is in talks with two more nations for friendlies.

"Black stars management committee are in talks with either Egypt or Sudan for a friendly game even though they have already arranged the Algeria friendly and black Stars provisional squad will be out by next week" he told Light FM.

Ghana will soon begin preparations for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament which will start on 9th January, 2022 in Cameroon.

The Black Stars will camp in Qatar where they will sharpen their arsenals for the AFCON tournament which Ghana is looking to win for the first time in four decades.

Since last winning the African Cup of Nations title in 1982, Ghana has come very close three times finishing second in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and will be hoping to banish their AFCON demons in Cameroon.

Ghana has been paired in Group C with the likes of Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in a tricky group.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon from 9th January 2022 to 6th February 2022.