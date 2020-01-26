3 hours ago

The Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC) has launched an initiative to deepen investments to key areas of the Ghanaian economy through its forthcoming GITAC International Foundation Luncheon.

The key areas this foundation is set to focus on will be supporting Ghana’s agribusiness – as president of the Chamber, Dominic Oduro Antwi tells Joy Business; “the move will guarantee the lifespan of cocoa and other farm products through Agriculture technologies.”

Other areas include support for startups and entrepreneurs, healthcare, education and scholarships.

Explaining the motive for establishing this foundation, Dominic Oduro-Antwi believes; “the role of bilateral trade between countries is not just to improve upon trade volumes but most importantly having both economies make an impact in the socio-economic framework of each other’s country”.

The coming on board of the GITAC International Foundation precedes the maiden AgriTech West Africa 2020 conference - on the 9th – 11th June 2020 in Accra – by GITAC and WegVoraus to provide a dynamic platform for Agribusiness community in Ghana and West Africa to count with global Agritech suppliers and innovators.

This conference at a time when rising food demand due to a rise in population has called for innovation in agriculture - the need for adopting new technology, crop protection, irrigation facilities and warehousing the production.

To this end, the Agritech Expo is to connect and establish a partnership with business counterparts in Ghana and its neighbouring countries.

The GITAC is established to promote and enhance trade, investment and cultural interactions between Ghana and India.

It consists of members from various sectors including mining, trade, financial services, hospitality, agro-processing among others.

Launched in September 2018, GITAC has set out as a conduit for bilateral trade between Ghana and India. This is very evident at the re-launch of the Chamber of Chennai in October 2018.

Meanwhile, the launch of the GITAC International Foundation will see the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng; Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and King of Hawaii, Dr Edmund Keli Silva, Jr. attend.