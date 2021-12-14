2 hours ago

Dreams FC and Black Stars youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku says that Ghana posses a genuine threat to any team we face at any tournament.

The talented youngster was speaking about Ghana's chances of ending the almost forty year wait for an AFCON title.

According to the youngster Ghana has the fear factor which most countries are afraid of since the team is filled with a lot of stars across the world.

“To me, football can change at any point in time, you can meet a tough team but in the course of the game things can change so am confident we can beat any country we meet at the AFCON because I have confidence in the team” he told Kessben FM

“Ghana possess threat to other countries because we have a lot stars in the team like Andre Ayew and others, they know them so I believe they are afraid of us”

Ghana qualified to its 23rd AFCON title in Cameroon from a group comprising South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.

The budding midfielder has been in fine form for his on loan club having scored five goals in seven matches so far.

He made his Ghana debut in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers match against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.