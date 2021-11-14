1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has backed his former side to qualify for the play offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from group G.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Ghana will need to defeat South Africa on Sunday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium before they can reach the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

According to Avram Grant, Ghana has quality than all the other teams in the group and has tipped them to qualify.

“I think yes first if we speak about the draw I think it’s not so weird,” Grant told Asempa FM.

"The draw is good. South Africa is respected but Ethiopia is not that great on the continent. Ghana is better but you need to prove it on the pitch.

“Like always I think there is a good chance that Ghana will qualify. I don’t know what will happen but in this group, Ghana is better than the other teams,” the former West Ham coach said months ago when the draw was made.

Ghana has qualified for three World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the last edition in Russia in 2018.